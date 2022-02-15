Realme Narzo 50 Amazon Sale Leaked; Triple Cameras, Color Variants Revealed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme has been expanding its product portfolio recently, bringing in a new range of tablets, upgraded smartphones, audio accessories, and so on. The latest device expected from the company is the Realme Narzo 50 in India. In the latest news, the Realme Narzo 50 Amazon sale and availability have been confirmed.

Realme Narzo 50 On Amazon

To note, the Realme Narzo 50A was launched earlier and is available on Amazon now. At the same time, we expect the Realme Narzo 50 to launch in the coming days. A report from 91Mobiles via tipster Yogesh Brar has confirmed the Realme Narzo 50 will also arrive on Amazon.

The tipster spotted the Realme Narzo 50 listed on Amazon and even shared a screenshot of the same. However, the Realme Narzo 50 listing on Amazon seems to have disappeared now. To note, most of the Realme smartphones have been available on Flipkart. It looks like the popular smartphone is hoping for a wider audience with the Realme Narzo 50 on Amazon.

Going into the details, the Realme Narzo 50 Amazon listing reveals grey and green color options. One can also see the triple-camera setup at the rear paired with an LED flash. The tagline 'Might Performance Booster' is also seen in the screenshot. All in all, the Amazon listing of the Realme Narzo 50 reveals an imminent launch in India.

Realme Narzo 50 Features: What To Expect?

The Realme Narzo 50 has been doing rounds on the internet for a while now. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed the Realme Narzo 50 will be launching soon in India. Moreover, the smartphone appeared at several certification listings, including the BIS website, confirming an imminent India launch.

So far, we know the Realme Narzo 50 will pack a triple-camera setup, which is tipped to include a 50MP primary camera. The EEC certification of the phone reveals a 4,880 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support.

In other news, the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+ are also set for launch tomorrow, February 16. The pricing, storage variants, and other details were revealed in a new leak. We'll know the actual details tomorrow when the phone debuts.

