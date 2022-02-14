Just In
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Price Revealed; Premium Mid-Range Phones Incoming
Realme 9i was recently launched in India with an attractive price tag for its premium features. That said, the phone is yet to hit the global market. At the same time, other phones of the 9 series are also awaiting launch in India. These include the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+. In the latest report, we have the pricing of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro phones.
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Price Leaked
The Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ price for the European market has been revealed by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. The tipster has also revealed the alleged European pricing of the Realme 9i, which is already available in India for Rs. 14,999.
The tipster claims the Realme 9 Pro will start from EUR 319 (around Rs. 27,200) for the base 6GB + 128GB model. The high-end 8GB + 128GB model is said to cost EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,800). The Realme 9 Pro+ is said to start from EUR EUR 379 (roughly Rs. 32,400) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model.
realme 9 Series Europe launch event summed up— Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) February 13, 2022
𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗺𝗲 𝟵𝗶
-4+64GB: €219
-4+128GB: €239
-Prism Black/Blue
𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗺𝗲 𝟵 𝗣𝗿𝗼
-6+128GB: €319
-8+128GB: €349
-Aurora Green, Midnight Black, Sunrise Blue
𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗺𝗲 𝟵 𝗣𝗿𝗼+
-8+128GB: €379
-Colors same as 9 Pro pic.twitter.com/CX0d1cQyDT
Additionally, the tipster talks about two other models for the Realme 9 Pro+, which are 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models. Here, the alleged Realme 9 Pro+ 6GB model is said to be priced between EUR 350 and EUR 370 (roughly between Rs. 29,900 and Rs. 31,600). The high-end 8GB + 256GB model is priced at EUR 390 and EUR 420 (between Rs. 33,300 and Rs. 36,000).
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Price In India
If these reports are true, the upcoming Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+ are going to be premium mid-range smartphones, starting at the sub-Rs. 30K segment and going up to the sub-Rs. 40K segment. This would place the phone in competition with rivals like the newly launched Oppo Reno7 series, the OnePlus 9RT, and so on.
The tipster also states upcoming Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+ will arrive in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue color options. Both phones are expected to pack premium features, especially in the camera department. To note, the phones will be launching on February 16, two days from today.
