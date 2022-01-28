Just In
- 9 min ago Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win Quiz: Win LG 4K TV, Up To Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 53 min ago Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Charging Speed Revealed Ahead Of Feb 9 Launch; Support Up To 45W Charging
- 1 hr ago Redmi K50 Render Leaked: Looks Unique With Circular Camera Setup
- 1 hr ago Google Maps’ Plus Codes: New Feature For India Explained
Don't Miss
- News Uttarakhand polls 2022: Harak Singh Rawat not in contest for first time in two decades
- Sports Big Bash League 2021-22: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Statistics From BBL 11th Edition
- Finance These 2 Top-Ranked Liquid Funds Are Good To Start SIP In 2022
- Movies Ananya Panday: I Wanted An Ideal Man Who Would Be Madly In Love With Me And Look At Me With Love Struck Eyes
- Lifestyle NeoCov: Wuhan Scientists Warn of New Coronavirus Strain With High Death, Infection Rate
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Bihar In Winter Of 2022
- Automobiles Connected Cars & Their Internet Requirements: Faster & More Secure Internet Tech Needed?
- Education Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: Some Lesser-Known Facts About Punjab Kesari
Realme 9 Pro+ Confirms The The Use Of 50MP Sony Sensor In A Cryptic Way
Realme has a unique way of teasing the features of its upcoming products. As it is already confirmed that the Realme 9 series of smartphones, including the Realme 9 Pro+ will be coming soon to India, the company has now shared a new teaser, which confirms some of the camera capabilities of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro+.
The company has shared a sketch-like photo of a DSLR, whose name is Realme 9 Pro+. The brand has also confirmed that the phone will have a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS or optical image stabilization. Phones like the OnePlus Nord 2 uses the same IMX766, and we believe that the Realme 9 Pro+ is also using the same unit.
Besides the primary camera, the Realme 9 Pro+ is likely to carry two more sensors and the phone is expected to have an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and we expect the third-camera sensor to be a macro or a depth sensor.
Realme 9 Pro+ Additional Specifications
Realme VP Madhav Sheth has also confirmed that the upcoming Realme 9 Pro+ will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 920 SoC, a new upper-mid-tier 5G processor, which supports features like 5G support on both slots along with technologies like 2CC carrier aggregation.
The smartphone is expected to pack a 120Hz refresh rate display. As of now, it is unclear if Realme will use an AMOLED display or an IPS LCD screen. The display panel is expected to have lower latency and is also expected to support features like HDR10 and might even support Dolby Vision on platforms like Hotstar and Netflix.
⚡#realme 9 Pro+ with #MediaTek Dimensity 920. Not only 5G, but also incredible upgrades in camera/gaming & battery experience. Ready to enjoy the light-speed performance with #realme9ProSeries?#CaptureTheLight pic.twitter.com/2k0QWxH98D— realme (@realmeglobal) January 26, 2022
A large 5000 mAh battery is likely to power the Realme 9 Pro+ with support for 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Like most of the Realme smartphones, we don't expect the Realme 9 Pro+ to offer features like IP rating or wireless charging support.
The Realme 9 Pro+ will compete against the likes of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones like the Redmi Note 11 Pro Max, and we believe that the base model of the Realme 9 Pro+ will be priced aggressively and is expected to be around Rs. 20,000.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
22,395
-
15,999
-
32,239
-
18,650
-
8,115
-
23,677
-
18,499
-
31,570
-
1,18,608
-
11,838