Realme 9 Pro+ Confirms The The Use Of 50MP Sony Sensor In A Cryptic Way

Realme has a unique way of teasing the features of its upcoming products. As it is already confirmed that the Realme 9 series of smartphones, including the Realme 9 Pro+ will be coming soon to India, the company has now shared a new teaser, which confirms some of the camera capabilities of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro+.

The company has shared a sketch-like photo of a DSLR, whose name is Realme 9 Pro+. The brand has also confirmed that the phone will have a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS or optical image stabilization. Phones like the OnePlus Nord 2 uses the same IMX766, and we believe that the Realme 9 Pro+ is also using the same unit.

Besides the primary camera, the Realme 9 Pro+ is likely to carry two more sensors and the phone is expected to have an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and we expect the third-camera sensor to be a macro or a depth sensor.

Realme 9 Pro+ Additional Specifications

Realme VP Madhav Sheth has also confirmed that the upcoming Realme 9 Pro+ will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 920 SoC, a new upper-mid-tier 5G processor, which supports features like 5G support on both slots along with technologies like 2CC carrier aggregation.

The smartphone is expected to pack a 120Hz refresh rate display. As of now, it is unclear if Realme will use an AMOLED display or an IPS LCD screen. The display panel is expected to have lower latency and is also expected to support features like HDR10 and might even support Dolby Vision on platforms like Hotstar and Netflix.

A large 5000 mAh battery is likely to power the Realme 9 Pro+ with support for 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Like most of the Realme smartphones, we don't expect the Realme 9 Pro+ to offer features like IP rating or wireless charging support.

The Realme 9 Pro+ will compete against the likes of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones like the Redmi Note 11 Pro Max, and we believe that the base model of the Realme 9 Pro+ will be priced aggressively and is expected to be around Rs. 20,000.

