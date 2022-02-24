Realme Narzo 50 Launch In India: How To Get The Smartphone For Free? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme Narzo 50 launch is scheduled for today, February 24 at 12:30 PM. The smartphone is tipped to pack some powerful features at an attractive price. Moreover, Realme is tipped to pack some game-centric features on this smartphone. Interestingly, you could get the Realme Narzro 50 for free with just a few easy steps.

How To Get Realme Narzo 50 For Free?

Realme has been steadily teasing the launch of the new Narzo smartphone. One way of attracting customers is via quizzes on social media platforms. This also offers a chance for winners to get the Realme Narzo 50 smartphone for free. Firstly, you can participate in the contest organized by the company. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Open Twitter and head over to the Realme India website. You can directly click on the Twitter links shared here.

Step 2: Next, you need to retweet the post and provide an answer to the contests.

Time to make your gaming sessions 120x better with an Ultra-Smooth Display of X hertz😏



Can you guess the value of X?

Hint: The question has the answer😎



RT & reply using #MightyPerformanceBoosted and stand a chance to #win* one.#Contest



*T&C Apply — realme (@realmeIndia) February 24, 2022

Step 3: The answer to the first tweet is 120Hz. You simply need to retweet this along with the hashtags #MightyPerformanceBoosted. You might win the Realme Narzo 50 for free.

Step 4: Another Realme contest on Twitter asks users to guess the battery of the new smartphone.

We all know that Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.

What do you think is powering the #realmenarzo50?🔥



RT & reply using #MightyPerformanceBoosted and stand a chance to #win* one.#Contest



*T&C Apply — realme (@realmeIndia) February 24, 2022

Step 5: You can guess the battery capacity and retweet it with the same hashtag. You could get the Realme Narzo 50 for free.

It should be noted that there are a couple of terms and conditions applied to the aforementioned contests. Even if your answers are right, Realme will be the judge of who gets the new Realme Narzo 50 for free.

Amazon Quiz On Realme Narzo 50

Apart from the Realme contests on Twitter, one can also try their luck with the Amazon quiz to get the Realme Narzo 50 for free. You can find the Realme Narzo 50 quiz on the Amazon app only, under the spin and win contests. You will need to answer the questions correctly to stand a chance to win the smartphone.

Here too, winners will be decided by Amazon via a lottery pickup. There are a few other terms and conditions that are applied to get the Realme Narzo 50 for free via the quiz.

