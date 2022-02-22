Realme Narzo 50 Launch Date Confirmed; 6.5-Inch FHD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Expected News oi-Megha Rawat

Realme has announced that the Narzo 50 smartphone would be available in India on February 24. Realme is advertising the phone online by exposing the specifications with just a few days till the launch. According to the firm, the Realme Narzo 50 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G96, a 4G processor.

This suggests that, like the other two phones in the Narzo line, the Narzo 50 will be a 4G phone. Realme also posted photographs of the Narzo 50 on Twitter, which reveal triple cameras on the back of the phone.

How Realme Narzo 50 Is Better Than Narxo 50A?

The Realme Narzo 50 is the third phone in the Narzo 50 series. The first two, the Narzo 50A and the Narzo 50i were released in India last year. However, the Realme Narzo 50 will have superior specs and a higher price tag than theirs.

The Helio G96 CPU in the Narzo 50 is proven to be quicker than the Helio G85 processor in the Realme Narzo 50A. The next Narzo phone will also include a 120Hz display, which is superior to 60Hz in terms of smooth scrolling and animations.

Realme Narzo 50 Specifications

The Realme Narzo 50 teasers confirm the phone's design. The phone resembles the Narzo 50A in appearance. It comes with a punch-hole on the left side of the display, a fingerprint sensor built into the power button on the right edge, and a green color option.

It's probable that the Realme Narzo 50 will come in a variety of colors. A square camera bump with three sensors and one LED flashlight can be found on the phone's rear.

The Realme Narzo 50 teasers also disclose a headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging at the bottom. The speaker grille can be seen at the bottom, but there's no clarity whether the phone has a dual speaker configuration with the earpiece on top of the display acting as a second speaker. Realme just announced the 9i, which comes with dual speakers and costs roughly Rs 14,000.

The Realme Narzo 50 is expected to have a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of internal storage, a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, a 50MP main camera on the back, a 2MP camera with a black-and-white sensor, and a 2MP macro camera, according to a new leak by rmleaks.

Realme Narzo 50 Expected Price In India

The Realme Narzo 50 is projected to cost Rs 15,990 in India. The base model, which has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, is expected to cost Rs 15,990. The 6GB+128GB storage model is expected to cost Rs 17,999. The smartphone is expected to be available in two colors: grey and green.

