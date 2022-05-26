Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G First India Sale Today; Check Price, Offers & Features News oi-Akshay Kumar

Realme launched the Narzo 50 Pro 5G smartphone in the Indian market a few days ago. The phone was introduced alongside the Realme Narzo 50 5G. The latter went on sale for the first time a couple of days ago. Today, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will be going on sale for the first time in the country later today.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Price In India, First Sale Offers

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G's first sale in India will kick off at 12 pm today. The phone will be available to buy on the company's website, Amazon India, and via major brick and mortar stores across the country. The phone's base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 21,999. The higher-end version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage will set the consumers back by Rs. 23,999.

As part of the launch offers, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (first impressions) will be available with a flat discount of Rs. 2,000. The discount is applicable on purchases made via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. This will effectively bring down the base model's price to Rs. 19,999 and the higher-end to Rs. 21,999. The smartphone will be available to buy in Hyper Black and Hyper Blue color options.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Features, Specifications

To recall the specs, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is a mid-range 5G handset. The phone is fitted with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The screen offers a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch-sampling rate of 360Hz. The display is also protected by a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. Software-wise, the device boots Android 12 with the Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

At the helm, the Narzo 50 Pro 5G has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor that offers a maximum clock speed of 2.5GHz. The SoC is paired with the ARM Mali-G68 MC4 graphics processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage. At the rear, the device has a 48MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.79. There's also an 8MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 4cm macro shooter.

For selfies and video calling, the Narzo 50 pro 5G gets a 16MP snapper with an aperture of f/2.4. The connectivity features include 5G SA / NSA, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS with GLONASS, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge fast charging technology support completes the list of the specifications.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Competitors In India

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is a cheaper variant of the Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is one of the largest competitors of the Narzo 50 Pro in India. The Redmi model has a better display, a larger camera lens, and a higher fast charging standard. The phone even costs less at Rs. 20,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The other competitors to the Narzo 50 Pro 5G include the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Moto G71 5G, and the iQOO Z5 5G. All these phones are priced under Rs. 20,000 in the country.

Best Mobiles in India