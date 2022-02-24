Realme Narzo 50 With Helio G96, 120Hz Display Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 12,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has announced the standard Narzo 50 in India. The smartphone will sit with the existing Narzo 50A and the Narzo 50i. The latest model is slightly more expensive compared to the other two devices of the Narzo 50 series. The Narzo 50 comes with a few upgrades over the predecessor Narzo 30.

However, the Narzo 30 is available in both 4G and 5G variants, while the Narzo 50 comes with only 4G connectivity. Here are the pricing and full specifications of the Realme Narzo 50 in India.

Realme Narzo 50 Specifications In India

Running Android 11 with the company's Realme UI 2.0 running on top, the Realme Narzo has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The device also supports the Dynamic RAM expansion feature and it packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W SuperDart fast charging. For imaging, the Narzo 50 offers a triple camera setup comprising of a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP portrait camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the smartphone comes with a 16MP selfie camera placed into a punch-hole cutout.

The key highlight of the handset is it comes with a 'Kevlar Speed Texture Design' which is said to be inspired by racing cars. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. Lastly, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and it measures 164.1mm X 75.5mm X 8.5mm and weighs 194 grams.

Realme Narzo 50 Price And Sale In India

The Realme Narzo 50 price starts at Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 15,499. The smartphone has been launched in two color options namely - Speed Black and Speed Blue. The Realme Narzo 50 will go on sale on March 3 at 12 noon via Amazon, realme.com, and other retail outlets across the country.

Realme Narzo 50: Better Than Predecessor?

As above mentioned, the precursor Realme Narzo 30 is available in 4G and 5G variants in the country. So, Realme could have launched the Narzo 50 with 5G connectivity. However, it remains to be seen whether the brand has any plan to bring the 5G variant of the Narzo 50 later. Apart from the 5G connectivity, the successor comes with a higher 120Hz refresh rate, while the Realme Narzo 30 was launched with a 90Hz display.

The 4G variant of the Narzo 30 runs the Helio G95 chip, whereas the Narzo 50 ships with the MediaTek Helio G96 processor. Besides, you get a unique design on the latest model and Dynamic RAM expansion feature. In terms of competition, the Realme Narzo 50 will compete with other brands' devices that are available at the same price range.

