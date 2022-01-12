Realme Narzo 50A Prime India Launch Likely Imminent News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like Realme is all geared up to bring another new smartphone to the Indian market. The talk is about the Realme Narzo 50A Prime that was listed on the official website of Realme India. While the listing has been taken down quickly, a tipster has spotted the same and hints that the launch of this smartphone is imminent in the country.

As its name suggests, this rumored smartphone appears to be bring in incremental updates as compared to the Realme Narzo 50A that went official in India back in September last year alongside the Narzo 50i. As per a report by 91Mobiles citing the tipster Mukul Sharma, the company is also looking forward to testing another entry-level smartphone - the Realme C35, which could be launched in Europe.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime India Launch Imminent

Going by the screenshot captured by the tipster, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime was listed briefly on the official Realme India website. The report speculates that the upcoming smartphone has some similarities with the already existing models in the series as mentioned above. Besides this, the image also confirms the existence of the Realme 9 series, which is believed to be launched in February.

Given that the Realme Narzo 50A Prime might arrive with incremental upgrades to the Realme Narzo 50A, it might come with more or less the same specs. For those who are uninitiated, the Realme Narzo 50A with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 720p resolution. The device gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space. Also, there is a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage space of up to 256GB storage space.

For imaging, the Realme Narzo 50A makes use of a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary camera sensor, a black and white portrait lens, and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, the Realme smartphone uses an 8MP selfie camera sensor. A 6000mAh battery fuels the smartphone with support for 18W fast charging technology.

Talking about the Realme C35 that was mentioned in the report, the smartphone is likely to debut sometime soon. Both the Realme C35 and Realme Narzo 50A Prime were spotted on the EEC (European Economic Commission) certification website carrying the model numbers RMX3511 and RMX3516 respectively. We can get to know more details in the coming days or weeks.

Best Mobiles in India