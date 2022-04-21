Realme Narzo 50A Prime With FHD+ Display India Launch On April 25; Expected Price & Sale News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is all set to bring a bunch of products next week in India. The brand is launching the GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s earbuds, and two smart TVs on April 29. Ahead of the grand event, Realme will be announced the Budget Narzo 50A Prime smartphone in the country. After so many rumors and leaks, the brand has officially confirmed that the Narzo 50A is coming on April 25 to the country.

The dedicated page on the brand's official site has also revealed the device will come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. This confirms the Indian variant will have identical features to the international model. To recall, the smartphone was originally launched last month in Indonesia.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime India Launch On April 25

The brand took its Twitter handle to confirm the Realme Narzo 50A Prime will be launching on April 25 at 12:30 PM IST. The launch event will be live-streamed via Realme's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Features In India

Recently tipster Mukul Sharma revealed the Narzo 50A Prime will come in two storage options - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM. It can be purchased in black and blue color options in India. In terms of features, the device will have a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2408x1,080 pixels) display with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz.

It will be powered by the Unisoc T612 processor paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that will also support storage expansion of up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. Furthermore, the Narzo 50A Prime will ship with Android 11-based Realme UI custom skin and a 5,000 mAh battery unit with support for 18W charging. However, it won't include charger in the box.

For imaging, it will offer a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a portrait sensor with an f/2.8 aperture, and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Other aspects will include an 8MP front-facing camera sensor, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and standard connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C for charging.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime India Price And Sale

The sale date and pricing will unveil on the launch day itself. Looking at the features and the price of the international model, we can safely assume it will come under Rs. 10,000 in India. However, it's better to wait for the official announcement.

Best Mobiles in India