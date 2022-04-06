Realme Narzo 50A Prime Won’t Include Charger In The Box; India Launch Details, Features & Pricing News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Apple is the first to omit a charger from the smartphone packaging box. Later, Samsung also followed the same strategy. The recently launched Galaxy F23 5G ships without a charger. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker Realme is on the same path.

For the unaware, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime will make its way soon in India. The brand has officially confirmed the launch of the upcoming Narzo device; however, the exact launch date has not been revealed yet. Now, Realme has revealed that the Narzo 50A Prime wont ship with charger in the box. It will be the first device from the brand to skip the charger.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime To Skip Charger In The Box

Realme has confirmed in its community post that the the Narzo 50A Prime will debut without a charger in the box. The brand also says the decision to omit the charger from the box aided the brand in many ways. It helps the brand to add more upgrades to the device with the best price and offers in the same class.

Furthermore, one can still purchase the chargers separately. The brand also stated that other Realme and Narzo devices will continue to offer chargers in the box.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime India Launch Details

As mentioned above, the exact launch date of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime is still under wraps. In terms of features, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime is expected offer similar set of specs in India as the international variant. To recall, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime was originally launched last month with Android 11-based Realme UI custom skin. Upfront, the device has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2408x1,080 pixels) display. However, it skips higher refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Narzo 50A Prime gets its power from the octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup which houses a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a portrait sensor with an f/2.8 aperture, and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

For selfies and videos, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime features an 8MP camera sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 18W charging support. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 4G VoLTE, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C for connectivity.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Expected Pricing In India

The Realme narzo 50A Prime was announced at IDR 19,99,000 (around Rs. 10,500) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and IDR 21,99,000 (around Rs. 11,600) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM option. Based on this, we expect it could start at around Rs. 10,000 in India.

Now, Realme is busy with the GT 2 Pro launch on April 7 (tomorrow). Apart from this, the brand is launching a bunch of products including a laptop, TWS earbuds, and a smart TV stick. The launch event is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST on April 7.

Best Mobiles in India