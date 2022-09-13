Just In
Realme Narzo 50i Prime Launched in India With 5000mAh Battery; Price and Specs
As expected, Realme has launched a new smartphone - the Realme Narzo 50i Prime in India. The USP of this smartphone is its long-lasting battery life of up to four days of audio playback time. This affordable smartphone is an Android 11 (Go edition) device and comes with a dedicated microSD card slot as well.
Realme Narzo 50i Prime Price and Availability
The Realme Narzo 50i Prime has been launched in two storage configurations - a base variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM priced at Rs. 7,999 and a high-end variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at Rs. 8,999. The smartphone comes in two color options such as Mint Green and Dark Blue. It will be up for sale for the first time on September 23 at 12 PM during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Notably, Prime members will be able to purchase the device from September 22 at 12 PM.
Realme Narzo 50i Prime Specifications, Features
The Realme Narzo 50i Prime bestows a 6.5-inch display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7% and a brightness of 400 nits. It draws the power from an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC and runs Android 11-based Realme UI Go Edition. For connectivity, there is dual-SIM support, 4G, and other standard aspects. The device comes with a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 1TB of expandable storage.
Related: Here's a review of Realme 9i 5G
For imaging, the budget Realme smartphone uses an 8MP AI camera sensor at the rear and a 5MP selfie camera sensor at the front. Measuring 8.5mm thick and weighing nearly 182 grams, the Realme device features a stage light design and rigged textures at its rear. A 5000mAh battery powers the Realme Narzo 50i Prime from within and is touted to deliver up to 4 days of audio playback.
Talking about competition, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime will be a rival to the newly launched budget smartphone - the Redmi A1 among other devices that exist in the market.
