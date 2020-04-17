Realme Narzo Series Smartphones To Launch On April 21: How To Watch Live Stream News oi-Rohit Arora

Realme Narzo series has finally received an official launch date in India. The new budget smartphone series will be unveiled at an online-only launch event on April 21, 2020. The new series will offer two affordable handsets- Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A. The pre-recorded launch video will be streamed online on April 21, 2020 at 12:30 PM.

Realme, in a statement today, mentioned, "On Tuesday, April 21, 2020 realme will bring alive a new series - 'Narzo' - especially designed and customized for Gen Z, who are looking for the best gaming performance with strong identifies and uniqueness."

Notably, Realme Narzo series was supposed to launch on March 26, but the launch event was postponed due to the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Realme Narzo-Series Expected Price And Key Specifications

The Realme Narzo 10 will flaunt an AI-enabled quad-lens rear camera setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor. The primary sensor will use a Samsung-made sensor and will be paired with an ultra wide-angle sensor, a macro lens and a depth sensor. The Realme Narzo 10A will likely feature a triple-lens rear camera setup. The Realme Narzo 10 will most likely offer a 16MP selfie camera.

The new budget smartphones will sport 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch displays and will be powered by beefier 5,000mAh battery cells with Quick Charge support. The Realme Narzo series devices and will run on RealmeUI out-of-the-box.

The Realme Narzo 10 will likely offer up to 128 GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card slot up to 256 GB. The smartphone will most likely be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core SoC and will be available in 3GB and 4GB RAM variants. As it goes with Realme launches, the company will also unveil the new budget handsets in some vibrant new color schemes.

Based on the leaked specifications, we can expect the new Realme Narzo series smartphones to be priced under Rs. 15,000. The Realme Narzo 10A will most likely be priced under Rs. 10,000 for the entry-level variant, whereas the top-most variant of the Realme Narzo 10 could cost Rs. 14,999.

Best Mobiles in India