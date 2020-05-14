Realme Plans To Hire More Employees This Year: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

After selling its smartphones in the green zone, Realme is reportedly planning to hire more employees by the end of 2020. The smartphone company is likely to increase its base to 10,000. In fact, the company is also talking to a few suppliers for producing products locally.

"India being a priority market for Realme, we have created more than 7500 direct jobs with 3.5 million production capabilities in the Noida plant," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India was quoted by Economic Times. Adding to that, "We will be expanding our employee base to 10,000 by the end of this year while providing more employment and adding on to the 'Make in India' initiative by the Government."

Sheth informed that currently, they are manufacturing batteries, screens, and packaging materials in the country. He also said their maximum numbers of suppliers are from India. The development comes after the smartphone company became the fourth-largest handset maker in India.

Realme To Launch Eight Products On May 25 In China

The company is planning to launch eight products in China. However, the company has not shared the exact details of the products, but if we go by Weibo, then there are chances that the company might launch a smartphone, power bank, and wireless earbuds.

Meanwhile, GSMArena reported that the upcoming smartphone is likely to be a gaming-oriented. It will have a quad-rear camera setup, while the power bank might feature a Type-C USB port along with LED lights. The earbuds are likely to be the Realme Buds Air Neo, which has recently received certification from the NCC.

Realme To Launch Smartwatch In India

In other news, Realme is planning to bring its first smartwatch in the country. The company has also shared the information via its official Tweeter account. The tweet reads: "Realme Watch, See You Soon". This means the firm is all set to launch its smartwatch in the country anytime time soon. However, industry sources claim that the Realme is likely to launch two products by the end of May, such as smart television and smartwatch.

Source

Best Mobiles in India