Realme Q2 AnTuTu Listing Spotted Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme Q, a new series debuted in September 2019 and the first device that arrived in this lineup hit the global markets including India with the moniker Realme 5 Pro. Now, we have been coming across reports regarding a new smartphone likely dubbed Realme Q2. While we have already come across some key aspects of this new device, a recent report has revealed the AnTuTu score of the smartphone.

Realme Q2 AnTuTu Listing

As per speculations, the Realme Q2 is alleged to be unveiled on October 13. And, the leaked AnTuTu listing of the smartphone shows that it has managed to score 519K+ rating on the benchmarking platform. To be precise, it has scored 519,925, which is the average score of the CPU, GPU, UX and memory benchmarks tests likely carried out on the device.

While the AnTuTu benchmarking platform does not reveal what we can expect from the Realme Q2 in terms of specifications, a recent TENAA listing showed some of its key details. The Chinese certification authority divulged that the upcoming Realme smartphone will make use of an octa-core processor clocked at 2.4GHz.

Realme Q2 Expected Specs

On the specs front, the Realme Q2 is alleged to be a downgraded variant of the Realme X7 and sport identical measurements and specifications. The key difference between both the smartphones is the presence of downgraded cameras at the front and rear. Also, a report suggested that the Realme Q2 could make its way into select markets as the Realme X7 Lite.

Detailing on the rumored specs, the Realme Q2 is believed to arrive with a 6.43-inch S-AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The other aspects that are known include the presence of Android 10 topped with Realme UI and a 16MP selfie camera. Moving on to its rear, the alleged Realme Q2 is likely to feature a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary camera sensor, a 2MP tertiary sensor, and a 2MP fourth sensor.

The other aspects of the Realme Q2 include an octa-core processor clocked at 2.4GHz as mentioned above along with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space. It is believed to get the power from a dual-cell battery along with 65W fast charging support.

Best Mobiles in India