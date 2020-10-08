Just In
Realme Q2 Tipped To Arrive On October 13: Everything We Know So Far
Realme recently announced a bunch of products for India. Now, it seems the company is prepping up to launch another smartphone called the Realme Q2 which is likely to be the successor of the Realme Q. The tipster Digital Chat Station has already revealed that the Realme Q2 will launch on October 13 in China. Now, digital bloggers on Weibo also confirmed the launch date. The upcoming handset is rumored to ship with Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box.
Earlier, the model numbers Realme RMX2173 and the RMX2117 smartphones were spotted on TENNA, suggesting the key features of the phone. On the other hand, the Realme RMX2173 phone also appeared on AnTuTu, which mentioned the upcoming phone will be more powerful than the Realme X3. However, the TENNA certification has not mentioned which model number will debut as the Realme Q2. So, the company might launch two models.
Realme Q2 Expected Features
According to TENAA, the Realme Q2 is believed to pack a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under its hood, it said to be powered by the 2.4GHz octa-core processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage that will support additional storage expansion. The device is likely to offer a 4,200 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
Talking about the cameras, the Realme Q2 is rumored to sport a quad-camera set up that will offer a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and two 2MP sensors. Upfront, it said to pack a 16MP selfie camera. Further, it will support 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data sync for connectivity. Lastly, the Realme Q2 is expected to measure 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1mm dimensions and weighs 175 grams.
