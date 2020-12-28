Realme Q2 Visits BIS Certification; India Launch Expected Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme Q2 India launch could take place soon as the handset has received the BIS certification. The Realme Q2 was originally launched in China back in October alongside the Realme Q2 Pro and the Q2i. Now, the handset with model number RMX2117 has been spotted on the BIS listing by tipster Mukul Sharma which hints at an imminent launch.

Apart from this, he has not shared any details regarding the device. Besides, the company has also not revealed anything on this. To recall, the Realme Q2 is available in China at CNY 1,299 (approx. Rs. 14,600) for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant and at CNY 1,399 (approx Rs. 15,800) for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. So, India's price can be expected similar to the Chinese market.

Realme Q2 Features

In terms of features, the Realme Q2 comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1,080 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset gets its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage that also supports a microSD card for storage expansion Software-wise, it runs on Android 10 OS with Realme UI custom skin on top.

The Realme Q2 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. For imaging, the handset sports a triple rear camera setup which includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and videos, there is a 16MP front shooter.

Furthermore, the Realme Q2 features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security measure. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C for charging. Lastly, the phone measures 162.2 × 75.1 × 9.1mm in dimensions and weighs 194 grams.

What We Think

If the Realme Q2 comes to the country with the same features as the Chinese variant, it can be a tough competitor for the same price range devices. Considering the price of the handset, it packs high-end features including a high refresh rate display, MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, a huge battery, and so on.

Best Mobiles in India