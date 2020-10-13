Realme Q2, Q2 Pro, Q2i Launched; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has finally taken the wraps off its Q-series. There are three models including the Realme Q2, Realme Q2 Pro, and the Realme Q2i under the new series. The Realme Q2i comes as the cheapest 5G smartphone, while the mid-range Realme Q2 offers a premium design including a high refresh rate display and much more. As of now, smartphones are official in China. However, the global availability is yet to be announced.

Realme Q2, Q2 Pro, Q2i Pricing Details

The price of the Realme Q2 has been set at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,024) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,121). The 8GB RAM + 128GB model of the Realme Q2 Pro is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,541) and the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant will cost at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,732).

Coming to the Realme Q2i which will be available at CNY 998 (roughly Rs. 10,840) for 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. Both Realme Q2i and the Q2 Pro will go for the first sale in the Chinese market starting November 1, while the Realme Q2 will go on first sake starting October 19.

Realme Q2 Features

Starting with the Realme Q2, it has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device gets its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset along with up to 6GB RAM. The device is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

For optics, the phone sports a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfie, it features a 16MP front-facing camera. Other goodies of the handset include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port for charging. It comes in blue and silver color options.

Realme Q2 Pro Features

The Realme Q2 Pro flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and there is an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under its hood, the same MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset handles the processing. However, the key highlight of the Pro model its 65W fast charging support and it packs a slightly smaller 4,300 mAh battery.

For photography, there is a quad-rear camera setup which is accompanied by a 48MP main lens, 8MP wide-angle lens, two 2MP portrait, and a macro lens. At the front, it also gets a 16MP selfie camera. It has a faux leather finish at the rear in white color.

Realme Q2i Features

Coming to the Realme Q2i, it retains a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch to accommodate the selfie camera. There is the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor under its hood. For imaging, the budget-friendly handset offers a triple-camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary lens, and two 2MP macro and depth sensors.

Other features of the handset include an 8MP selfie shooter, 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It has been offered in Blue and Moonlight Silver colors.

