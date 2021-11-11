Just In
Realme Q3t Could Bring 144Hz Refresh Rate Display In Under Rs. 25,000
It's been a while since Realme launched a new smartphone in India. Its last launch was on October 14, 2021, where the company introduced a handful of AIoT offerings such as a 4K Smart TV Google Stick, Bluetooth speakers and some gaming accessories. But the coming months could see some exciting launches. The brand seems to be working on at least two new mid-range smartphones for the Indian market. These could be from the newly launched Q3-series.
The new Realme smartphone series brings two smartphones- Q3s and the newly launched Q3t. The Q3t is largely promoted as a successor to the Realme Q3s and brings some interesting specifications to the mid-range price category. These include a 144Hz refresh rate display with 600 nits peak brightness, a big 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support and a triple-lens rear camera system.
144H Refresh Rate Panel Under Rs. 25,000?
The 144Hz refresh rate could be the key selling feature of the Realme Q3t since it is not easily available under Rs. 30,000 in the Indian market. Motorola recently introduced the Edge 20 Pro with a 144Hz OLED panel at Rs. 36,999. You can read more about the smartphone here.
Moving on, the Realme Q3t could be launched in two colour options with a Snapdragon 778G processor under the hood. The handset comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handset will have the capability of using the free storage as additional RAM by making use of Dynamic RAM Extension (DRE) technology, which is gradually becoming very popular in the smartphone market.
Some cost-cutting has been done in the camera department. Realme Q3t has a triple rear camera unit featuring a 48-megapixel main camera accompanied by a 2MP macro and depth sensors. It's high time Realme ups the ante in portrait and macro photography by providing bigger sensors as the 2-megapixel sensors have failed to offer any real value to photography enthusiasts. The selfies and video calling will be handled by a 16MP front-facing camera.
Big Battery & Decent Fast-Charging
The smartphone packs a huge 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging as well. Since the handset will sport an LCD panel, the in-screen biometrics will be replaced by a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which has proved to be more reliable in daily use. Lastly, the Realme Q3t will come running on Android 11 with the updated Realme UI skin.
Watch this space for more information on the launch of Q3-series for the Indian market.
