Realme Q5 Officially Confirmed To Come With 80W Fast Charging; Here Are The Details

Realme will be introducing its new Q5 series of smartphones in its home market of China at an event on April 20. Ahead of the launch, the company has already teased a number of features of the upcoming devices in the series. Most recently, the brand confirmed that the Realme Q5 series handsets will be offering support for fast charging.

Realme Q5 series will support fast charging

The Realme Q5 series devices will be having mid-range handsets. The company's official handle on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website, has shared that the Q5 smartphones will be providing support for 80W fast charging support. It's likely that only one of the Pro models in the Q5 series devices will be offering support for it. We will know more in the near future.

Realme Q5 series teased features and specs so far

As we've mentioned above, the Realme Q5 series smartphones will be packing some good hardware. One of the images shared by the company on Weibo suggest that these devices will be offering a nearly bezel-less display. They will have a hole in the top-left corner to house the selfie camera, minimal bezels on the top and sides, and a slightly thick bezel at the bottom.

There will also be a USB charging port at the bottom, alongside the speaker grille and the microphone. On the right side of the Realme Q5 series phones, you will find a power button, which doesn't appear to have a fingerprint sensor. So it's quite possible that these handsets will have a rear-mounted or an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Some reports have indicated that one of the Realme Q5 series smartphone could flaunt up to 150W fast charging. However, there's no official teaser around it at the moment, so we will have to wait and watch for further updates from the company.

Realme Q5 series leaked specs

While the brand hasn't shared any more details, the Realme Q5 base variant could offer a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. Under the hood, it could be featuring a Snapdragon 870 System-On-Chip (SoC). The handset is rumoured to offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of native storage. We've also heard that these smartphones could have a 64MP primary snapper on the back and a 16MP selfie camera.

We will update you more on the matter in a matter of days, so stay tuned to Gizbot for regular updates.

