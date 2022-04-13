Just In
- 14 min ago WhatsApp Testing Communities Tab For Android & ‘Order’ Chat Shortcut For Business Users
- 1 hr ago Is Upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite An Affordable Version Of Oppo F21 Pro 5G?
- 3 hrs ago List Of BSNL Recharge Plans With 30 Days Validity; Price Starts At Rs. 19
- 3 hrs ago OPPO F21 Pro And F21 Pro 5G Launched Along With Enco Air2; Check Features, Price, Sale Date
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2022: We are late already, this will happen a lot going forward: Ashwin on retiring himself out
- Finance Top Stock Picks: Specialty Chemical Stocks To Buy, Sell, Hold & Reduce As Per ICICI-Sec
- Movies KGF 2 Actor Sanjay Dutt: Prashant Neel’s Concern Was My Health & Comfort But Mine Was Adheera
- News Union Cabinet approves Rs 5,911 crore for Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan
- Lifestyle How To Safely Reuse N95 Masks? Expert Explains
- Automobiles Fisker India Launch Confirmed: American EV Maker Starts Hiring At Its Indian Headquarters In Hyderabad
- Travel Top Spots For A Summer Vacation In Lakshadweep
- Education CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 Released For Class 10, 12 At cbse.gov.in, Here’s How To Download
Realme Q5 Officially Confirmed To Come With 80W Fast Charging; Here Are The Details
Realme will be introducing its new Q5 series of smartphones in its home market of China at an event on April 20. Ahead of the launch, the company has already teased a number of features of the upcoming devices in the series. Most recently, the brand confirmed that the Realme Q5 series handsets will be offering support for fast charging.
Realme Q5 series will support fast charging
The Realme Q5 series devices will be having mid-range handsets. The company's official handle on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website, has shared that the Q5 smartphones will be providing support for 80W fast charging support. It's likely that only one of the Pro models in the Q5 series devices will be offering support for it. We will know more in the near future.
Realme Q5 series teased features and specs so far
As we've mentioned above, the Realme Q5 series smartphones will be packing some good hardware. One of the images shared by the company on Weibo suggest that these devices will be offering a nearly bezel-less display. They will have a hole in the top-left corner to house the selfie camera, minimal bezels on the top and sides, and a slightly thick bezel at the bottom.
There will also be a USB charging port at the bottom, alongside the speaker grille and the microphone. On the right side of the Realme Q5 series phones, you will find a power button, which doesn't appear to have a fingerprint sensor. So it's quite possible that these handsets will have a rear-mounted or an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Some reports have indicated that one of the Realme Q5 series smartphone could flaunt up to 150W fast charging. However, there's no official teaser around it at the moment, so we will have to wait and watch for further updates from the company.
Realme Q5 series leaked specs
While the brand hasn't shared any more details, the Realme Q5 base variant could offer a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. Under the hood, it could be featuring a Snapdragon 870 System-On-Chip (SoC). The handset is rumoured to offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of native storage. We've also heard that these smartphones could have a 64MP primary snapper on the back and a 16MP selfie camera.
We will update you more on the matter in a matter of days, so stay tuned to Gizbot for regular updates.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
7,18,095
-
24,694
-
16,716
-
14,330
-
38,869
-
1,07,283
-
13,140
-
49,600
-
41,335
-
34,500