Realme’s Next Flagship To Mimic Apple’s MagSafe Wireless Charging Tech News oi-Rohit Arora

Realme will soon unveil its new flagship smartphone with magnetic wireless charging technology. The new smartphone- Flash will be launched alongside MagDart, which is touted as the world's fastest wireless charger. The new devices will be unveiled at the 'Realme Magnetic Innovation Event' on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:30 P.M. IST. The launch will be held online and will be live-streamed on Realme official social media platforms- YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Notably, the Realme Flash will be the first Android smartphone to feature magnetic wireless charging technology. Similar to Apple's MagSafe, the MagDart wireless charger will clip onto the back of the Flash smartphone to wirelessly refuel the device's battery cell.

While Realme hasn't spilled any beans on the wireless charger's fast-charging speeds, the brand did mention that the new charger will introduce magnet wireless charging to a fast-charging era. We are expecting the magnetic wireless charger to pump more than 15W fast-charging speeds to the supported devices. The MagDart will most likely come in a brick shape and will feature a Type-C charging port.

Since Realme aims to build a MagDart ecosystem, we can expect more than two products to appear at the upcoming event.

Realme Flash Smartphone Expected Specifications

Realme Flash will most likely be the brand's most premium flagship handset in India. The smartphone is expected to flaunt a curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole camera. Some renders that appeared on GSM Arena suggest that the back design is highly reminiscent of the OnePlus 9R, sans the Hassleblad's branding on the camera.

The smartphone is expected to come equipped with a triple-lens camera setup comprising a massive primary camera, possibly a 64MP or even higher accompanied by two secondary sensors. The Flash will most likely be powered by the top-tier Snapdragon 888 SoC clubbed with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and a 4,500 mAh battery cell.

After Realme, we can expect Oppo and OnePlus to launch new flagships with magnetic wireless technology. The next OnePlus flagships, possibly the OnePlus 10-series will come equipped with magnetic wireless chargers. It is too early to predict but with Realme set the ball rolling for magnetic wireless charging tech with the Flash, the sister companies will follow the trend.

Moving on, the brand had also hinted at the launch of GT series smartphones in India. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth teased the Realme GT series phones launch on Twitter with a picture showcasing the retail packaging of four devices- Realme GT Master Edition, GT Neo, GT 5G, and the GT Explorer Master Edition.

The Realme GT Master Edition and the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition were announced last week in China. The GT-series devices feature fluid refresh rate displays, Snapdragon chipsets, and premium craftsmanship.

