Realme, Samsung, Poco, Asus Delaying Smartphone Launches: Know Why News oi-Priyanka Dua

All major smartphone companies have postponed the launch of their devices due to the second wave of COVID-19. Brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Samsung, Micromax, Poco, and Transsion were planning to launch new devices in May. However, they delayed the launch as there is no big demand and challenges in the distribution.

Notably, nine smartphone launches were planned for the second half of this month; however, these launches are likely to be postponed due to the same reason. Surprisingly, there were 22 launches in March and 26 in April this year.

Smartphone companies used to launch more than 30 smartphones in May in 2017, 2018, and 2019 as per Counterpoint Research report.

"We have consciously decided to not launch anything in May and wait for the current scenario to improve. We understand that these are extremely challenging times for all of us," Anuj Sharma, Country Director, POCO India said.

Asus, Realme, And Micromax Delay The Launch

Similarly, Asus India and Realme announced that they are also delaying the launch and looking for a suitable date for the launch. Besides, domestic handset maker Micromax announced the same and deferred the launch of the upcoming smartphone. Whereas, industry sources said that Vivo's and other brands like Oppo Xiaomi, and Transsion are under the discussion phase, reports ET.

"Normally, may is the month when brands launch the devices that are strategically placed to give them good momentum going into the festive season. Launches in May can have a shelf life before festive launches take place," said Tarun Pathak, director of research at Counterpoint Research.

He said consumer sentiments are low, which is why smartphone companies delayed the launch. In addition, Prabhu Ram, head-industry intelligence group at CyberMedia Research (CMR), states the muted demand might force telecom operators to delay the launch.

Possible Reason Behind Delaying Smartphone Launches

It is worth noting that people are buying only essential items during the lockdown. Also, people have lost their jobs and facing a pay cut during the lockdown. In fact, smartphone companies are also facing component shortages, which is why we believe that smartphone companies have delayed their launches.

Best Mobiles in India