Realme Mobiles Offers and Discounts During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021

Realme is gearing up to expand its product portfolio in India during this festive season. Already, the e-commerce retailer Flipkart is teasing the upcoming Big Billion Days Sale 2021. Now, a microsite has been taken live on Flipkart's website highlighting the important deals that are offered by various brands during the sale.

Realme Launches And Deals During Flipkart Sale

While many brands are focusing on providing discounts and offers during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, Realme is all set to launch a couple of smartphones and a foray into a new market category.

Well, Realme is expected to take the wraps off its first streaming device in the country with the launch of what could be the Realme TV Stick. This will be a 4K Google TV Stock, which will be launched during the upcoming Flipkart sale. The Realme TV Stick is believed to be a rival to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Xiaomi Mi TV Stick.

Besides this, Realme is also expected to launch new budget smartphones - Realme 8i and Realme 8s during the Flipkart sale in India. Both these smartphones belonging to the Realme 8 series will come to the users right in time as the Realme 9 series are slated to be launched only in 2022 due to the global chip shortage. Another notable smartphone launch is the Narzo 50 series and it is slated for September 24.

Recently, Realme took the wraps off the Realme Pad and the Realme Book. These are the firsts from the company and we can expect these offerings to also on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that is teased to commence soon.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021

While the company is yet to reveal the dates when the sale will be launched, we can expect the sale to debut sometime before the upcoming festival season. Last year, the Big Billion Days Sale was hosted between October 16 and October 21. Since the teasers are already live, we can expect the Flipkart sale to go live by the end of this month or early next month.

When it comes to partner offers, there will be an instant discount on using ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit and debit cards. The maximum discount will be revealed in the near future. Moreover, the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on the purchases they make. Flipkart also mentions Paytm cashback on using the wallet and UPI payments.

