Realme smartphones will be available via official online store from November 1

Oppo sub-brand Realme was launched in May this year. Since its debut, this brand has launched four smartphones - Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1. The company has also revealed that it will launch power banks in an interview with Gizbot. Now, the company has announced that it will sell its devices via its official online store.

Realme's CEO Madhav Sheth has posted a tweet stating that the Realme smartphones will be available via the company's first official online store starting November 1. The pricing will be the same and we can expect the stocks to run out quickly. The sale debuts at 12 PM on November 1.

Given that the Realme smartphones are well received by the consumers, these devices are known to go out of stock within minutes of the commencement of the flash sales. Right now, these devices aren't up for sale on Flipkart and will be made available during the Big Diwali sale to be hosted from November 1 to November 5.

Realme smartphones pricing

When it comes to pricing, Realme 1 is priced at Rs. 10,990 and Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB and 6GB RAM variants. So long, it has been an Amazon exclusive. On the other hand, the Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 are Flipkart exclusive models. The base variant with 3GB RAM has been discontinued soon after the launch of its successor as it has been facing some memory management issues.

The Realme 2 is priced at Rs. 8,990 and Rs. 10,990 for the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants. The Realme 2 Pro is the most advanced offering from the company and is priced at Rs. 13,990, Rs. 15,990 and Rs. 17,990 for the 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM variants respectively. The Realme C1 is the most inexpensive offering from the brand priced at Rs. 6,999 as an introductory offer. We can expect the cost to shoot up after the festive season.