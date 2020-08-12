ENGLISH

    Realme To Launch C12 And C15 With 6,000mAh Battery On August 18

    By
    |

    Realme is quite aggressive in terms of bringing new smartphones in India. The company has recently announced the launch of a new variant of the 6 Pro, and now it is all set to bring two new devices on August 18, 2020, at 12:30 PM.

    Realme To Launch C12 And C15 With 6,000mAh Battery On August 18

     

    Realme has been teasing upcoming smartphones for very long, and today it has finally confirmed the launch date of the C12 and C15 handsets. The company will stream the launch on social media platforms, such as Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

    Realme C12 And C15 Expected Price

    The company has not informed about the pricing. We expect that the Realme C12 and C15 are likely to be priced under Rs. 10,000 as its CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed earlier that both smartphones will be at affordable prices.

    Realme C12 And C15 Expected Specifications

    The Realme C12 has recently spotted on Geekbench listing, and it suggests that it will have Helio G35 processor, 3GB of RAM, and will run the Android 10 operating system. The smartphone scores 165 points on the single-core, while on multi-core it gets 972 points. The Realme C12 is likely to have a 6,000 mAh battery and will support a 10W charger. Further, the smartphone receives certification from Indonesia, Malaysia, China, and Thailand.

    For the unaware, the Realme C15 is already available in Indonesia with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage along with an expanded memory option. The Realme C15 will have a quad rear camera setup at the back. It has a 13 MP sensor, 8MP sensor, 2MP monochrome sensor. Then, there's an 8MP camera at the front for selfies.

    Read More About: realme
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 12:03 [IST]
