Realme To Launch New Smartphone With 6,000mAh Battery

Realme has recently become the fourth largest smartphone brand in the country. The company has already surpassed many smartphone brands in just two years of its operations. Now, it has been reported that the company is planning to launch a new smartphone.

The firm has already submitted a TUV application along with a model number i.e BLP793, which shows that the upcoming smartphone might have a 6,000 mAh battery. However, there are no further details of the smartphone on the application. But, we can expect some updates on that front in the coming days.

Realme Plans To Luanch X3 In India

Meanwhile, Realme has announced that it is working on another smartphone. The new device is expected to have a 4,200 mAh battery and fast charging support. The upcoming smartphone is likely to have a quad-camera setup at the back, dual cameras at the front.

It might feature 48MP, 8MP, and two 2MP sensors at the back, while on the front; it will have 16MP and 2MP camera for selfies. In addition, the smartphone is also expected to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor.

Furthermore, the report claims that the Realme X3 will feature a 6.57-inch display and 4,100 mAh battery. It will run Android 10 operating software. Coming to the storage variants, the Relame X3 is likely to have three variants, such as 6GB/8GB/ 12GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage. Besides, the smartphone has managed to get 600,000 points on AnTuTu Benchmark.

Realme Celebrating 2nd Anniversary In India

The company has recently announced that it has completed two years in the country. The company's CEO Madhav Sheth has also shared this information via his official Twitter account and said that they are serving 21 million customers in India.

The tweet reads: "From India's First 64MP Camera Phone & the Fastest Charging Phone to nation's first 5G flagship, from receiving 20+ awards to being the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand with 21 Million+ #realme users in India, the last 365 days have been truly amazing. #2getherWithrealme." The company launched its first smartphone in May 2018.

