Realme To Launch World's First Dimensity 810 5G SoC Powered Smartphone In India Soon News oi-Vivek

Realme is one of the first smartphone brands in India to launch budget and mid-range 5G smartphones in India. Now, the company is all set to launch yet another mid-range 5G smartphone, powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC, and here are the details regarding the same.

Realme 8s India Launch

Though the company has not confirmed the name of the MediaTek 810 SoC powered smartphone. However, it is speculated that the Realme 8s could be the first smartphone and is likely to launch in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC.

The MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G is a lot similar to the Dimensity 800U with some minor improvements, which makes it a sort of successor to the Dimensity 800U. The Dimensity 810 5G SoC supports multiple 5G bands and also offers improved peak 5G download speeds when compared to the smartphones powered by the Dimensity 800U.

Realme 8s Speculated Specifications

The Realme 8s is speculated to come with a large (over 6-inch) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is likely to offer FHD+ resolution with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The Realme 8s will be powered by the Dimensity 810 SoC with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

As per the cameras, the Realme 8s might come with a triple or even a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. As of now, there is no information if the device will support 4K video recording capability. The smartphone is also expected to come with a high-resolution selfie camera with at least a 16MP sensor with support for 1080p video recording capability.

Given the features and specifications, the Realme 8s is likely to replace the Realme 8 and offer better value-for-money at a similar price tag. The base model of the Realme 8s is likely to cost around Rs. 15,000 and the price might go over Rs. 20,000 for the high-end model with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

As of now, there is no confirmation about the launch of the Realme 8s in India. However, given the teaser, the company is likely to launch the phones in the second or third week of September.

Best Mobiles in India