Realme To Remove All Banned Chinese Apps From Smartphones

Realme has announced that all its upcoming smartphones will come sans banned Chinese applications. The company has also shared that soon it will come up with a new update for its existing smartphone so that they can remove the pre-installed applications.

The company has issued a statement as its phone comes with apps like UC Browser and Helo. The statement comes after the government banned 59 applications, including Tiktok, and other major Chinese apps.

"Our upcoming Realme 6i and other Realme smartphones will not have any pre-installed app from the banned app list," Madhav Seth, CEO, Realme said. Adding to that, "For the concerned system feature 'Clean up Storage', we will also release OTA updates on all existing models to remove this feature by early August," Seth said.

"If users require such features, they can choose a third-party app from Play Store," he added further.This is the second time that any Chinese smartphone company has issued a statement on the same. Earlier, Xiaomi and Poco have made the announcement on the banned applications.

Meanwhile, Realme is planning to launch its new smartphone in China. The Realme V5 is expected to have a 48MP camera, a fingerprint reader on the right side, while the SIM card and volume rockers are likely to be placed on the left side of the smartphone. Furthermore, the smartphone is likely to have a 2,200 mAh battery, 30W charging support, and punch-hole display.

Realme Market Share In Q2 2020

Realme is known for launching affordable smartphones in India. The company has managed to garner the fourth position along with 11 market shares in the country. On the other hand, Samsung has become the number two smartphone brand in the country due to anti-China sentiments as per Counterpoint report.

According to the report, Samsung has achieved a 26 percent share in the April-June quarter. This is the first in two years Samsung achieves this much market share, while Xiaomi is still leading the market with 29 percent share.

