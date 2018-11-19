ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Realme U1 will launch on the 28th of November as an Amazon Exclusive

Realme U1 is the first selfie centric camera from Realme

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Realme, the new-smartphone brand from BBK Electronics is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. The company has officially confirmed that the upcoming smartphone, the Realme U1 will be announced on the 28th of November.

    Realme U1 will launch on the 28th of November as an Amazon Exclusive

     

    The first smartphone with the Helio P70 SoC

    The teaser also hints that the Realme U1 will be the first smartphone to be powered by the upcoming MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, which is the latest flagship processor from MediaTek. The tease also hints that the smartphone will have a water drop notch, similar to the one found on the Realme 2 Pro.

    Realme U speculated specifications

    Going by the speculations, the Realme U1 will have a 19:9 aspect ratio display with FHD+ resolution with a water drop notch. Under the hood, the MediaTek Helio P70 will power the smartphone with at least 4 GB of RAM. The company might also launch the Realme U1 with 6/8 GB RAM with 64/128 GB internal storage.

    The Realme U1 will emphasis on the selfie camera, and the tease does hints towards the same. As of now, there is no exact information about the selfie camera resolution. On the back, the smartphone is most likely to feature a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary RGB sensor and a 2/5 MP depth sensor to offer portrait mode or photos with a varied depth of field.

    Amazon Exclusive

    Amazon has started to tease the launch of the Realme U1, which re-affirms that the Realme U1 will be an Amazon Exclusive smartphone. In terms of design, the Realme U1 is most likely to mimic the Realme 2 Pro with a different chipset and a different processor.

    As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the Realme U1. However, considering the Realme's strategy, the Realme U1 is most likely to cost under Rs 20,000 for the high-end variant.

    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue