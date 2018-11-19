Realme U1 will launch on the 28th of November as an Amazon Exclusive

Realme, the new-smartphone brand from BBK Electronics is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. The company has officially confirmed that the upcoming smartphone, the Realme U1 will be announced on the 28th of November.

The first smartphone with the Helio P70 SoC

The teaser also hints that the Realme U1 will be the first smartphone to be powered by the upcoming MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, which is the latest flagship processor from MediaTek. The tease also hints that the smartphone will have a water drop notch, similar to the one found on the Realme 2 Pro.

Realme U speculated specifications

Going by the speculations, the Realme U1 will have a 19:9 aspect ratio display with FHD+ resolution with a water drop notch. Under the hood, the MediaTek Helio P70 will power the smartphone with at least 4 GB of RAM. The company might also launch the Realme U1 with 6/8 GB RAM with 64/128 GB internal storage.

The Realme U1 will emphasis on the selfie camera, and the tease does hints towards the same. As of now, there is no exact information about the selfie camera resolution. On the back, the smartphone is most likely to feature a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary RGB sensor and a 2/5 MP depth sensor to offer portrait mode or photos with a varied depth of field.

Amazon Exclusive

Amazon has started to tease the launch of the Realme U1, which re-affirms that the Realme U1 will be an Amazon Exclusive smartphone. In terms of design, the Realme U1 is most likely to mimic the Realme 2 Pro with a different chipset and a different processor.

As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the Realme U1. However, considering the Realme's strategy, the Realme U1 is most likely to cost under Rs 20,000 for the high-end variant.