Realme UI 2.0 Beta Available On Select Realme Smartphones: How To Download And Install Realme UI 2.0 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Android 11 update has been around for a while now and several latest smartphones are running the latest OS. Joining the list is Realme, with its latest software offering. The Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 is out now on a trial on select smartphones. While the stable update is yet to rollout, one can check out the new Realme UI 2.0 OS.

The latest Realme OS update is aimed at beta testers and developers. Since the Realme UI 2.0 is an early beta, Realme has advised users some caution before updating. For one, each of the Realme smartphone undergoing the update may face some bug troubles. Realme has listed out a few known bugs that could dampen the smartphone experience.

Realme UI 2.0 Update: List Of Supporting Smartphones

As noted, a couple of Realme smartphones are now supporting the latest OS. The early access beta version is now available for six Realme devices, spread across affordable and premium segments. This list includes Realme X2, Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme C12, Realme C15, and the Realme 6.

Realme UI 2.0 Update: How To Download

As noted, the Realme UI 2.0 is aimed at early beta testers and developers. Since there could be bugs hampering the overall performance, it's advised not to download the beta version on your main smartphone.

Also, Realme is taking in limited entries to test out the Realme UI 2.0. If you're willing to test the Realme UI 2.0 on any of the aforementioned Realme smartphones, you better hurry to be among the first participants. Here are the steps to do it:

Step 1: Open Settings app > Software Update > Trial Version

Step 2: Unlike regular software updates, you will need to provide a couple of details before getting the Realme UI 2.0. Fill in these details here and submit

Step 3: Once done, refresh the page to find the 'Download' button. Click on it to get the latest Realme UI 2.0 update to install it

Step 4: Once done, the phone may restart once to relaunch with the Realme UI 2.0. You can now begin experiencing your Realme smartphone with the latest OS.

