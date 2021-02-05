Realme V11 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Goes Official; 5G Device For Only Rs. 13,500 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After launching the Realme V15 in January, the company has now added the Realme V11 5G to its portfolio. The handset is based on the MediaTek Dimensity chipset and it has been announced in two storage variants. Other features of the handset include a 5,000 mAh battery, dual-rear cameras, and much more. The handset comes as an affordable 5G-enabled handset which also costs cheaper than the Realme V15.

Realme V11 Price And Sale

The price of the Realme V11 starts at RMB 1,199 (around Rs. 13,500) for the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. On the other hand, the high-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option is priced at RMB 1,399 (around Rs. 15,800). The phone will be available for purchase in Vibrant Blue and Quiet Grey color options and it is up for grabs in China.

Realme V11: What Does Offer?

The Realme V11 retains a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the device runs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The 128GB of native storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Running Android 10-based Realme UI custom skin on top, it packs a 5,000 mAh battery along with 18W fast-charging. As far as cameras are concerned, the Realme V11 gets only dual-cameras which includes a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

Upfront, the handset has an 8MP front shooter for selfies and videos. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, the device sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and it measures 164.4 × 76 × 8.4mm in dimensions and weighs 186 grams.

