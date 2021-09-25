Realme V11s 5G With Dimensity 810 Launched; What's Different From Standard Realme V11? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has launched a new mid-range phone in its "V" series called the Realme V11s 5G. The device has been announced in China with 5G network support and the new Dimensity 810 processor. The device isn't much different from the standard Realme V11 which was announced earlier this year. What are the differences and the similarities between both variants and how much does the new variant costs? Find out below:

Specifications Offered By Realme V11s 5G

The Realme V11s 5G is launched with the Dimensity 810 SoC which the brand has also used on the Realme 8s 5G. This is the primary upgrade that the V11s 5G brings over the standard Realme V11 5G. The latter is equipped with the Dimensity 700 processor which is an affordable 5G octa-core MediaTek processor.

The Realme V11s 5G has been announced with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Another change which the Realme V11s 5G comes with over the standard V11 is the Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) feature. This is the latest trend adopted by the Android OEMs for their mid and premium mid-range phones.

Also termed virtual RAM feature, this option allows the device to offer additional RAM capacity by utilizing the onboard memory. With this feature, the 4GB RAM variant will have an extended 5GB RAM capacity, while the 6GB RAM variant can offer up to 11GB RAM.

The Realme V11s 5G's remaining aspects such as display, camera, and battery are similar to the standard V11 5G. The handset features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The resolution here is 70 x 1600 pixels and the refresh rate is 60Hz.

The Realme V11s has the same dual-camera setup at the back with a 13MP main lens and a 2MP additional sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device is equipped with an 8MP camera.

The device will boot on Android 11 OS and offer the Realme UI 2.0 skin. For security, it offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Completing the spec-sheet is a 5,000 mAh battery unit which the standard model is also equipped with.

Realme V11s 5G Price, India Launch

The Realme V11s 5G has been launched at a starting price of 1,399 Yuan (approx Rs. 16,000). The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model will be available for the aforementioned price. The V11s 5G with 6GB RAM and 18GB storage is priced at 1,599 Yuan (approx Rs. 18,000). The color options are Aurora Purple and Igneous Gray.

The Realme V11s 5G India launch details aren't revealed by the company just yet. The global launch timeline is also yet to be announced by Realme. It can't be said if the company plans the V11s 5's launch in India anytime soon since the company has already launched a Dimensty 810 SoC powered phone in the country (Realme 8s 5G).

But, since the Realme 8s 5G has slightly better hardware than the Realme V11s 5G, there are chances the company introduces a low-end Dimensity 810 SoC phone in India as well. This just a speculation, we will have to wait to be sure of all the developments.

