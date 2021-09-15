Realme 8s 5G Review: Should It Be On Your Buying List?

Realme 8s 5G: Design And Display Performance

Realme has been using a gradient design language for most of its affordable and mid-range smartphones. The Realme 8s 5G also falls under the same category but with a better appeal. The handset has a glittery appeal that isn't too shimmering and is donned by a matte texture. Its majorly like glittering stars

You can select from the Universal Blue and Universal Purple shades. We received the latter and are in respite that the back panel isn't an instant fingerprint or smudge magnet. A big rectangular module housing the camera sensors is placed on the upper left. The protruding camera setup adds to the appeal.

The Realme 8s 5G isn't as bulky as the Realme 8i. This comes as a relief as single-hand usage is still better here of not completely the best. You will easily handle all the basic tasks while operating the device single-handedly.

Moving to the display, unlike the 120Hz panel on the Realme 8i, you get a 90Hz display on the Realme 8s 5G. The panel measures 6.5-inches and supports 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and peak brightness levels of 600 nits. Performance-wise, there isn't any exponential difference between the Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i's display.

You get brighter colors, but not an overtly saturated output. The display has good viewing angles and the panel brightness is decent under direct sunlight. The visuals are good with almost all the content you play or read.

The texts are crisp and the HD video playback experience won't let you complain as such. The display comes void of HDR certification. Hence the streaming experience on Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, and other platforms aren't super refined. But that shouldn't stop you from binge-watching your favourite show or move on the go.

How Well The Processor Handles Given Tasks At Hand?

The Realme 8s 5G has arrived as the first Dimensity 810 processor-powered smartphone in the market. This new octa-core MediaTek 5G chipset is based on a 6nm processor and is claimed to offer over 16 percent better performance than the Dimensity 720 SoC. Well, we can't verify the exact number, but the performance is definitely improved over the previous-gen chipsets.

The Realme 8s 5G has been swift with all the tasks. No lags or abrupt app shutdowns has been the experience throughout. Besides, with the 6GB/8GB RAM option, the multitasking experience has also been good. Of course, you need to go for the latter if you want lag-free performance in the longer run. App loading is also quick.

As far as gaming is concerned, the Dimensity 810 along with the 90Hz display allows for a decent experience overall. The frame rates were smooth with BGMI and Shadow Fight IV. The temperatures do rise with extensive gameplay, but not to an extent that you would need to shut down the game or device.

Software And Benchmark

The Realme 8s 5G uses the same firmware with which all the recent Realme smartphones are pre-installed with. The handset ships with Android 11 OS which is topped with a custom Realme UI 2.0 interface.

We have been highlighting the near-stock appearance of the custom Realme skin in all of our reviews. While the UI looks familiar to stock Android, the pre-loaded bloatware is what you might not be completely on board with. The cluttered menu is one of the reasons.

As for the benchmark performance, the Realme 8s 5G achieved 11823 points in the Work Performance 3.0 test on the PCMark Android benchmark test. We also ran the 3DMark gaming benchmark where the device performance was decent with 1226 points.

A Familiar Camera Setup And Performance

The Realme 8s 5G is equipped with a 64MP main camera at the back which has an f/1.8 aperture. The primary camera is aided by a 2MP monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The primary sensor is bigger than the 50MP lens on the Realme 8i.

The detailing captured by this main sensor is good; something which we have seen with previous Realme mid-range phones employing this same lens. The camera setup combined offers a good dynamic range with the captured shots. The camera doesn't over-saturate the colors and the balanced output is what you would appreciate.

The edge detection is apt but goes for a toss if lighting conditions are not favourable. While the camera app has a dedicated Night Mode feature, it's not super useful in enhancing the output with low-light shots. The images become grainy in dark areas. The camera app has a plethora of shooting modes all of which works without any hiccups.

Upfront, a 16MP snapper tucked inside the punch-hole clicks the selfies and doubles up for video calling. The selfie camera performs well in all scenarios and is suitable for social media clicks. You would love flaunting your self-portraits on Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms.

Besides, the front camera can also record 1080@30fps videos like the rear cameras. The stabilization and clarity aren't compromised during the video recordings. Overall, the cameras live up to the expectations. But, we would have loved to see the company experimenting with new sensors as it did with the Realme 8i.

Realme 8s 5G: Battery Backup

The Realme 8s 5G is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. This is a big setup that complements the mid-range hardware this device offers. A larger setup means longer backup. That has been the case with the Realme 8s 5G throughout our usage. The device easily gives an entire day of backup with a single charge.

And you would have performed all the possible tasks including calling, web surfing, video playback, and even gaming. You will only need the charge twice if you leave any battery-draining app running in the background for hours. Thankfully, the Realme 8s 5G has 33W fast charging technology that allows for quicker refuels (within an hour).

Realme 8s 5G: Why Should You Buy?

The Realme 8s 5G is worth buying because it's a complete package under Rs. 20,000 in India. It has all the necessary features that make it a worthy device in its segment. Be it the high-resolution 90Hz display, 64MP triple-camera with multiple shooting modes, and the new-generation Dimensity 810 SoC, you'll have to do the least of the compromises with performance.

We have several affordable 5G phones under Rs. 20,000 with the popular ones being the Poco M3 Pro, Realme 8 5G, Narzo 30 series, Moto G 5G and others. The Realme 8s 5G takes the lead with the modern features it brings to the table.