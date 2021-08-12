Mediatek Dimensity 920, Dimensity 810 Based On 6nm Fabrication Announced News oi-Vivek

Mediatek currently offers multiple mid-range and upper mid-range 5G capable processors. The company has now added two more SoCs to the list -- the MediaTek Dimensity 920 and the MediaTek Dimensity 810 and here are the details regarding the latest mid-range 5G processors.

The MediaTek Dimensity 920 and the Dimensity 810 are manufactured by TSMC using 6nm fabrication, which makes them power efficient. Not just that, these processors are also equipped with a 5G modem that offers gigabit-class download and upload speeds.

MediaTek Dimensity 920 Specifications

The MediaTek Dimensity 920 has an octa-core CPU with four 2.5GHz cores based on Arm Cortex-A78 and four efficient cores with 2.0GHz clock speed, based on Arm cortex-A55. The SoC is equipped with the Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, capable of driving an FHD+ resolution display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

As per the memory support, Dimensity 920 can support LPDDR4x and LPDDR5 type memories. As per the storage, the processor can work with both UFS 2.1 and UFS 3.1 flash memory. This should give enough choices to the OEMs to use this processor in both mid-range and upper mid-range devices and price them accordingly.

Coming to connectivity, the MediaTek Dimensity 920 supports WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G. Last but not the least, the processor also supports ISRO's NavIC navigation system. When it comes to optics, the Dimensity 920 can support up to a single 108MP camera or two 20MP cameras with support for 4K video recording.

MediaTek Dimensity 810 Specifications

The MediaTek Dimensity 810 is also an octa-core processor. However, this time around, the four high-performance cores are based on the Arm Cortex-A76 architecture while the four efficient cores are based on the Arm Cortex-A55 architecture. The graphics are handled by the Arm Mali-G57 MC2, which again supports up to 120Hz display with FHD+ resolution.

When it comes to storage and memory support, the Dimensity 810 can only support UFS 2.1 (2-lane) with DDR4x with up to 2133MHz frequency. This processor can support up to a single 64MP camera or two 16MP cameras with support for HDR video recording. The processor does support WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and ISRO's NavIC navigation technology.

