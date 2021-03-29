Realme V13 5G Live Images, Key Specs, Price Leak Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Already, it is confirmed officially that the Realme GT Neo will be announced on March 31 in China. In addition to this device, the company is also gearing up to unveil a new smartphone in the V series allegedly dubbed Realme V13 5G on the same date. Now, a tipster has shared the key specifications of this smartphone alongside its alleged images.

Last week, we saw the official poster of the Realme V13 5G. It revealed that the upcoming 5G smartphone will arrive with a 90Hz display and a 5000mAh battery. Furthermore, it confirmed that the Realme smartphone on cards will support up to 256GB of default storage space. It also revealed that there will be a punch-hole cutout on the display, a rear camera module arranged within a square unit, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It was also tipped that the smartphone will arrive in black and blue color options.

Realme V13 5G Specifications Tipped

In the meantime, the tipster has tipped that the Realme V13 5G might get the power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC. It was further hinted that there will be a 6.52-inch display, a triple-camera module at the rear and an unknown battery capacity with support for 18W fast-charging support. It will run Android 11 topped with Realme UI 2.0 and a measure 8.4mm thick, notes the tipster.

What's notable is that the tipster has shared a set of live images of the alleged Realme V13 5G along with the retail box. These images show the design of the smartphone and its key specifications as well. The live shots confirm that the Realme RMX3041 spotted at TENAA earlier this month will be launched as the Realme V13 5G in China.

Possible Price Leaks Online

The Realme V13 5G is said to be launched in two storage variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage space in the company's home market China. The handset is believed to be priced starting from 1,799 Yuan (approx. Rs. 20,000). We can expect further details to be out soon as the launch date is set for March 31.

