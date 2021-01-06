Realme V15 Confirmed To Pack 65W Fast Charging: Everything We Know So far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is all set to add another smartphone to the V-series called the Realme V15. The launch is scheduled for January 7. Now, the charging speed of the handset has been revealed ahead of its official launch. Previously, it was tipped to feature 50W fast charging. However, the company's VP, Xu Qi Chase has now shared a poster of the phone which confirms the Realme V15 will support 65W fast charging technology.

Going by the official renders, the handset was shown in a colorful rear panel. Besides, the live shots of the Realme V15 have recently leaked online in Crescent Silver color and it is also hinted to have a glass rear panel with 'Dare to Leap' tagline.

Realme V15 Details: Everything We Know So Far

All features of the phone have not been confirmed yet. However, various reports have given us an idea of what the phone might pack. Starting with the display, it is rumored to flaunt an OLED display with a punch-hole cutout. In terms of processor, the phone is reported to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC.

The battery capacity of the phone still under wraps. On the camera front, it is said to sport a 64MP triple rear camera setup which is believed to place on the top left corner along with an LED flash. For security, it might feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. As of now, other features like camera resolution, screen size are still unknown.

In terms of pricing, the Realme V15 is rumored to come starting at CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 20,400). However, we don't have to wait any longer. The launch will take place tomorrow (January 7) at 2 PM local time (11:30 AM IST).

