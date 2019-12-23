Just In
Realme X2 Available Via Open Sale On Flipkart: Price Starts At Rs. 16,999
Earlier this month, Realme announced the Realme X2 alongside its first truly wireless Realme Buds air earphones. The handset went up for sale first-time last week on Flipkart. It comes as a trimmed-down version of the X2 Pro with features like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and a 64MP quad-camera setup. Now, ahead of the festive season, the Realme X2 is put up for 24 x 7 sales online.
Realme X2 Open Sale In India
The Realme X2 can now be purchased 24 x 7 from Flipkart and the company's official website. It can be purchased at a starting price tag of Rs. 16,999 which is for the base model with 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage.
The 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage option is retailing at Rs. 18,999, while the top variant with 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage is selling at Rs. 19,999. It is available in three colors to choose from which include Pearl White, Pearl Blue, and Pearl Green colors. You get the usual no-cost EMI offer and also up to Rs. 11,500 benefits courtesy Reliance Jio.
Realme X2 Primary Specifications
One of the key highlights that the Realme X2 offers is a quad-camera setup at the rear packing a 64MP primary sensor. Accompanying the primary sensor is an 8MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.25 aperture, a 2MP, and a 2MP depth lens both of which have an f/2.4 aperture.
The camera comes with EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), HDR, Panorama, 2160@30fps, and 1080p@30fps video recording. The handset flaunts a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It has a waterdrop notch accommodating a 32MP selfie camera.
To handle the multitasking, the Snapdragon 730G chipset is clubbed with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. The device runs on an Android Pie OS with a Color OS 6.1 skin. Giving it fuel is a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.
