ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme X2 Available Via Open Sale On Flipkart: Price Starts At Rs. 16,999

    By
    |

    Earlier this month, Realme announced the Realme X2 alongside its first truly wireless Realme Buds air earphones. The handset went up for sale first-time last week on Flipkart. It comes as a trimmed-down version of the X2 Pro with features like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and a 64MP quad-camera setup. Now, ahead of the festive season, the Realme X2 is put up for 24 x 7 sales online.

    Realme X2 Available Via Open Sale On Flipkart: Starting At Rs. 16,999

     

    Realme X2 Open Sale In India

    The Realme X2 can now be purchased 24 x 7 from Flipkart and the company's official website. It can be purchased at a starting price tag of Rs. 16,999 which is for the base model with 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage.

    The 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage option is retailing at Rs. 18,999, while the top variant with 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage is selling at Rs. 19,999. It is available in three colors to choose from which include Pearl White, Pearl Blue, and Pearl Green colors. You get the usual no-cost EMI offer and also up to Rs. 11,500 benefits courtesy Reliance Jio.

    Realme X2 Primary Specifications

    One of the key highlights that the Realme X2 offers is a quad-camera setup at the rear packing a 64MP primary sensor. Accompanying the primary sensor is an 8MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.25 aperture, a 2MP, and a 2MP depth lens both of which have an f/2.4 aperture.

    The camera comes with EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), HDR, Panorama, 2160@30fps, and 1080p@30fps video recording. The handset flaunts a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It has a waterdrop notch accommodating a 32MP selfie camera.

    To handle the multitasking, the Snapdragon 730G chipset is clubbed with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. The device runs on an Android Pie OS with a Color OS 6.1 skin. Giving it fuel is a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme realme x2 news smartphones

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue