Realme X2 Display Renders Confirmed Ahead Of September 24 Launch

Realme X2, the successor of the Realme X is set to debut tomorrow (September 24) in China. Realme has been quite aggressive in terms of smartphone launches this year, specifically in the affordable segment. The internet has been giving us sneak peeks on the upcoming smartphone as well. And, ahead of its official launch, some more information has surfaced. Details are as follows:

Realme X2 Display Features Tipped

Realme has teased the display technology used in the Realme X2 on Weibo. The device is said to come with a Super AMOLED panel, offered by the Realme XT as well. The display will incorporate an in-display fingerprint scanner which the company claims can unlock the device in about 0.36 seconds.

The display will offer a 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. These leaked renders suggest Realme wants to improve the overall viewing experience on its smartphones. Notably, the Realme X also has a high-resolution panel, but instead of a Super AMOLED screen, it features a standard AMOLED panel.

Realme X Leaked Specifications And Features

A teaser shared on Weibo by Realme earlier suggested a 4,000 mAh battery backing up the smartphone. The teaser also suggested a 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 which is said to charge the battery from zero to 60 percent in 30 minutes.

Some other leaks have tipped a mid-range Qualcomm octa-core Snapdragon 712 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB native storage. The device might be equipped with a 6.4-inch panel with a waterdrop notch and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

As of now, the camera details are undisclosed. However, similar to the recently launched Realme XT, this one is also likely to offer a quad camera setup. It would be interesting to see what sensors the primary and selfie camera are equipped with. As for the pricing and availability in India, Realme is yet to reveal the details on the same.

