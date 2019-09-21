Just In
Realme X2 Battery Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch
Realme X is just a few months old, but it looks like this fact is not going to refrain the company from launching its successor. As per recent reports, Realme X2 is in the making and is likely to be a premium mid-range smartphone. Now, a few teasers of this soon-to-be-launched device have hit the web revealing what we can expect from it.
Realme X2 is slated to be unveiled on September 24 in China. While we are a few days for the launch of the smartphone, the leaks and teasers show that the Realme X2 might feature a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 64MP primary sensor. The other details revealed by the teasers include a 32MP selfie camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.
Realme X2 Battery Details
As per a teaser shared by Realme on its Weibo handle, the upcoming smartphone will be fueled by a 4000mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. The teaser compared this fast charging technology with the standard fast charging standards such as 18W and 10W. The 30W fast charging tech seems to charge the 4000mAh battery from 0 to 67% in just 30 minutes while the 10W has charged it up to 34% for the same duration. Finally, the 18W tech has charged a 4500mAh battery to 39% in the same duration.
What We Expect From Realme X2
Previous reports have hinted that the Realme X2 might be launched with a 6.4-inch AMOLED waterdrop notch display made by Samsung along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. While the Realme X announced in May uses the Snapdragon 712 SoC, it is interesting to see the Snapdragon 730G powering its sequel. We are yet to get an official confirmation regarding its RAM and storage capacities but it is likely to feature up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage space.
Given that Realme launched the most affordable quad-camera smartphones of late - Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro, we can expect the company to bring good camera capabilities with the Realme X2 as well.
