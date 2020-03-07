ENGLISH

    Realme X2 Pro Software Update Fixes Camera, Display Issues

    By
    |

    Realme recently launched the Realme X2 Pro smartphone that runs Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 edition. Now, the smartphone has received a new software update that packs security updates for March. The update brings in features like the Realme Dual Music Share and 4D vibration.

    Realme X2 Pro Gets Software Update

     

    Realme Software Update

    The new Realme software update for the X2 Pro fixes a couple of issues to enhance the overall user experience. The update has also fixed two issues with the notification bar. Realme notes that the earlier charging animation wasn't appearing on the display, which is now fixed. Moreover, the Realme X2 Pro would reveal the wrong battery charging status, which has been fixed with the new update.

    Additionally, the Realme software update optimizes the problem with the shutter while recording slow-motion videos. The camera app wouldn't respond at times and Realme notes that it has been fixed now. There was also an issue with the system video recording, which wasn't visible when switched on, which has now been solved.

    Users were also facing issues with the screen lock with the swipe-up gestures, which has now been modified. Moreover, the Realme software update has rectified the system freeze caused due to insufficient memory in the background. The Chinese smartphone company has also fixed a couple of minor issues in the latest software update.

    How To Update

    Realme X2 Pro users can get the latest software update that fixes these issues. They will get a notification to download the update, which can be automatically downloaded. Also, they can get the update by going to Settings > About Phone > System Update.

    The Realme X2 Pro packs a couple of power features like a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging support, which the company claims can fuel the phone from 0-100 percent in 35 minutes. It comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. There's the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset powering the smartphone.

    realme
    Saturday, March 7, 2020
