Realme X2 Pro Now Available With 6GB RAM And 64GB ROM For Rs. 27,999

Realme has officially launched a slightly toned-down variant of the Realme X2 Pro in India. Compared to the standard edition, the latest offering takes a hit in respect to RAM and storage. The latest iteration offers 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage for Rs. 27,999, making it Rs. 2,000 less than the previous base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Except for the change in memory, the Realme X2 Pro is identical to the previous model and will go on sale soon. Similarly, the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition (Red Brick and Concrete) will go on sale from today for Rs. 34,999, and these models offer 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

Realme X2 Pro Specifications

The Realme X2 Pro comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ SoC powers the smartphone with 6/8/12GB RAM and 64/128/256GB ROM. The device presently runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 skin on top with a promised Android 10 OS update.

Just like the Realme X2 and the Realme XT, the phone has a quad-camera array, but with a different approach. The phone has a 64MP primary camera, 13MP telephoto lens, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Besides, the phone also has a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

A 4,000 mAh battery fuels the device with support for 50W fast charging, which can refuel the phone from zero to 100 percent in less than 40 minutes, and is also the fastest charging phone in the market with a battery of this capacity.

Is It A Good Value For Money?

A price difference of Rs. 2,000 is a big deal for many customers, especially those who are planning to get a new smartphone that costs around Rs. 25,000. The Realme X2 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage is a nice offering, especially at Rs. 27,999, as there are no corner cuts, except for RAM and ROM. With this model, the company can now go head-to-head with the likes of the Redmi K20 Pro.

