Realme X2 Pro Receiving New Android 10-Based Update In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme X2 Pro was amongst the first set of smartphones to receive the latest Android 10 update. The company had released the stable Android update for both the standard and Pro model adding different new features. Now, The Realme X2 Pro is getting a new Android 10-based update which brings along a fix for multiple bugs.

Realme X2 Pro New Update Changelog

The Realme X2 Pro users in India a new update via OTA which brings along the April 2020 Android security patch. The update is released with the firmware build number RMX1931EX-11.C.25 in a phased manner and a notification should be available for the respective users. Alternatively, you can visit the Settings tab and head to the Software Update menu to check for the update manually.

The company is said to complete the mass rollout once it is sure that no bugs are remaining. In addition to the latest security patch, the update brings along the new charging animation which was teased the company itself recently.

It also fixes multiple bugs and issues including the app crash and voice assistant issues. The update also fixes the issue with the delay in audio on wireless headsets during PUBG gameplay. It is worth noting that the company is constantly pushing out updates to this premium offering so that users can experience a refined performance even after months of its purchase.

If we talk about its hardware, then this is one of the most capable Realme smartphones you can buy in the market. For instance, the device accommodates a 6.5-inch AMOLED display that offers an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

To handle all the multitasking at hand, the device employs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor combined with Adreno 640 GPU. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It doesn't come with support for an external microSD card.

The Realme X2 Pro uses a quad-camera setup at the rear for photography equipped with a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The setup is completed via a 13MP telephoto lens with an f/2.5 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. It has a 4,000 mAh battery backed by 50W SuperVooc flash charging tech.

