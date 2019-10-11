Realme X2 Pro Set To Launch On October 15: Specifications, Price News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Realme X2 Pro is all set to launch on October 15. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone is creating a tremendous buzz in the tech world due to its incorporation of 50W SuperVOOC flash charging technology. The tech claims to completely charge its 4,000 mAh battery in thirty-five minutes. The device will also come with USB-PD and 18W rapid charging technology from Qualcomm.

The Realme X2 Pro will be having stiff competition from the OPPO Reno Ace's world's fastest 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology which refuels the battery to the fullest in only thirty minutes of charging.

Realme X2 Pro Specs

The smartphone will launch with a 6.5-inch AMOLED full HD+ display based on a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM. It has a 64MP, 13MP, an 8MP, and a 2MP camera at the rear part. For selfies, it will use a 16MP single sensor. It ships with Android 9 Pie which is topped by the ColorOS 6.1. It could arrive in blue, red, white, and grey color options.

Furthermore, the handset features vapor chamber liquid cooling, superconducting carbon fiber multi-layer scheme, multi-layer graphite sheet, and other heat-dissipating materials. It comes with Frame Boost 2.0 which enhances gaming stability. And, its Touch Boost 2.0 improves the touch performance by 22.2 percent.

To recall, the Realme XT was launched with the VOOC Charge 3.0 technology which charges the phone's 4,000 mAh battery up to 52% in thirty minutes. Besides, it comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC, quad rear cameras, up to 8GB RAM, and up to 128GB in-built storage.

It is available in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colors. And its price for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM starts from Rs. 15,999. While its price for the other two variants of 6GB RAM/64GB ROM and 8GB RAM/128GB ROM starts from Rs. 16,999 and 18,999, respectively.

