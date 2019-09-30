Realme X2 Pro With Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC And 90Hz Display Likely On Cards News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It is known that Realme is working on a new flagship smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC to take on the Redmi K20 Pro. This smartphone is believed to be launched by the end of this year with an affordable price tag similar to its rival. Now, there is some interesting information about the upcoming Realme smartphone.

Over the weekend, Wang Wei Derek, Realme China's Product Director, was spotted using a mysterious smartphone dubbed Realme X2 Pro in a photo posted on Weibo. Going by the same, it is speculated that this device could be the company's upcoming flagship smartphone using the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

Realme X2 Pro Details Revealed

Well, the post has been deleted now, but it shows that the device could be codenamed Super Warrior. Interestingly, another Weibo post via GizmoChina from the executive asks users to guess the pricing of the Realme X2 Pro. And, had left a hint that it could cost 4000 yuan (approx. Rs. 40,000). These posts reveal that the company could be nearing the launch of the Snapdragon 855 Plus phone. A reliable China-based tipster claims that the Realme X2 Pro might be unveiled in China, but there is no official word for now.

Moreover, a report by IndiaShopps reveals that the Realme flagship likely called Realme X2 Pro could be launched with a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. The device is said to be the first one from Realme to feature a 90Hz display and 50W VOOC fast charging support.

Realme Flagship Bluetooth Certification

A couple of days back, an upcoming Realme smartphone, which is touted to be the flagship device from the company received the Bluetooth certification with model number RMX1931. It is believed to be fitted with a 6.55-inch FHD+ display and supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The device is likely to be fueled by a 1950mAh battery and run ColorOS 6.0 based on Android. As it is said to have received the BIS approval of late, it is believed to be launched in India sometime soon.

What We Think

Realme X2 Pro is expected to be announced sometime in October in China and might be launched in India soon after. While we do not have a clear picture of its pricing, the company, which is known for its aggressive pricing strategy is likely to price its device expensively as hinted by the executive. However, an official word will bring in more clarity.

