Realme X3 5G Specifications and Images Revealed On TENNA News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has started working on its next premium smartphone series called the Realme X3. The Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition has been making appearances online for quite some time now. It has been certified via multiple mobile authentication websites. Now, another device in this series has cleared its certification in China, suggesting two models in this series like its predecessor.

New Realme Smartphone Certified Online

The Realme RMX2142 is the latest smartphone by the Chinese brand to clear its certification via TENNA in China. While the TENNA listing doesn't specify the moniker of this handset, some reports online suggest it to be the standard Realme X3. Some details on its hardware have also been shared by the TENNA listing.

Another Realme 5G Smartphone In The Making?

According to the TENNA website's database, the upcoming handset will pack a similar set of hardware as the Realme X50 5G. Under the hood, the handset will be making use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor which comes with an integrated modem for 5G network support. It will come with dual-mode SA/NSA 5G mode and is said to operate on sub 6GHz networks.

The chipset is said to be coupled with up 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. Its storage expansion capacity is yet to be revealed. Software-side is most likely to be taken care of by Android 10 OS with the Realme UI skin on top.

Realme might use a 6.57-inch LCD display on the Realme X3 5G that will offer 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is said to accommodate dual punch-hole for the selfie camera and offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of optics, the Realme X3 5G is said to utilize a quad-camera module which will pack a 48MP primary camera sensor. Other sensors are tipped to be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 119-degree FoV, and a set of 2MP sensors (macro and depth lens) with an f/2.4 aperture.

The dual punch-hole setup upfront is said to accommodate a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor and a 2MP sensor. There could be a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side panel for added security. Lastly, a 4,200 mAh battery with a 30W VOOC flash charge might drive the unit.

It is worth mentioning that this handset is expected to arrive as the Realme X50 Lite in China. But, nothing sure can be said at the moment. Realme's X series is one of the capable smartphone lineups that have been available in the market. The company has been raising the bar with every launch in this series.

The Realme X2 was one of the most successful value flagships that were announced last year. We expect the company to show its expertise in designing high-end devices at an affordable price tag this time as well.

source/ via

Best Mobiles in India