Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition Likely To Cost Below Rs. 30,000: Report

Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition was recently confirmed to be under development via the NBTC certification website in Thailand. The device also visited Geekbench where some of its key specifications were revealed. The device will be arriving as a successor to the Realme X2 and will be a flagship offering backed by 5G support. In the latest development, the company has indirectly hinted at the pricing by asking feedback from the users.

Realme X3 Expected Price In India

The Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition is likely to arrive somewhere between Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000 in India. In the survey, the company has asked the users that in the aforementioned price bucket would they prefer OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate or an LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Also, the device will be using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset. This hints that the device is likely going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor as suggested via leaks. It cleared its certification via NBTC, EEC, and BIS with the RMX2086 model number and was spotted with the same model number on Geekbench.

As per the NBTC database, the Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition will come with support for GSM, WCDMA, and LTE Network. But, no 5G connectivity support was revealed. But the Geekbench listing gave a bit more insight into the hardware.

For instance, the device will boot on the new Android 10 OS which could be wrapped under Realme UI skin. The Geekbench listing also suggested an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with a base frequency of 1.78GHz. The device is said to launch with 12GB RAM, but the details on storage capacity are at large.

The details on its primary features such as display and camera and battery have also been unspecified at the moment. It would be interesting to see if the company sticks an LCD panel with a higher refresh rate or uses an OLED panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

