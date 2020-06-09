Realme X3 Pro Likely To Ship With Dual-Cell Battery: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme recently introduced its new flagship smartphone dubbed X3 SuperZoom Edition. The device is said to hit the shelves in the Indian market in the coming day. The handset is tipped to be launch alongside the standard Realme X3 the Realme X3 Pro. It has also cleared its certification from BIS and has also visited the Google Play Console listing. Now, it has been listed on another certification website ahead of its launch.

This Realme X3 Pro has now been spotted at the TUV Rheinland mobile certification website. The device was first spotted by the noted tipster Sudhanshu on Twitter. As per this listing, the Realme X3 Pro will be debuting with a dual-cell battery which could be a 4,500 mAh or a 4,450mAh battery which would be made up of 2,220mAh, and 2,250mAh cells.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time the company is offering such a setup. Earlier, the Realme X2 Pro was announced with a dual-cell battery system. Also, the device is further said to come with support for 50W or 65W fast charging support.

Currently, the company hasn't yet confirmed if the X3 SuperZoom Edition will come with a dual-cell battery or not. It would only be clear once the device goes official. Sadly, the TUV Rheinland certification of the X3 SuperZoom Edition doesn't reveal any more hardware features. Also, the rumor mill hasn't shared many details on its specification. But, we might come across some details in the coming weeks.

To recap, Realme is expected to introduce its devices in the X3 smartphone lineup in India. Recently, the company itself confirmed that the Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition will debut with a different processor than the European variant.

For reference, the device has made a debut in the international market with the Snapdragon 855+ processor. But, it is not known just yet which processor the company will use to power the X3 SuperZoom in India. Besides, the company is yet to announce when this handset will be launched in the country.

