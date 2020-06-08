Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition To Debut With Different Chipset In India

ENGLISH

    Realme is gearing up for the launch of its latest flagship device called the Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition. The handset recently got certified via BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards) in India. This confirmed the arrival of the device in the country soon. Now, the company itself has teased its launch.

    Francis Wang, Realme's Chief Marketing Officer in India, took to Twitter to hint the launch of Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition in India. However, no official date has been announced just yet. Also, the device is said to ship with a different processor than the European variant.

    For reference, the device has already debuted outside India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. It is unknown, which chipset will the company use to power the device in the Indian market. Also, it remains to be seen if the device will have some other different hardware features besides the processor.

    It is worth noting that the company is also expected to introduce the Realme X3 and the Realme X3 Pro besides the aforementioned variant. All these three variants have cleared their certification via BIS in India. So, it is quite possible for the company to bring all the three models together in the country. We will be keeping an eye on the latest developments and will share all the details on the same.

    As for the highlight features, the Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition has been launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. The device comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. It also has a liquid cooling system that helps to keep the temperature in check during extensive gaming.

    It sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display which offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a dual-selfie camera module that comprises a 32MP and a 2MP selfie snapper. At the rear, it has a quad-camera setup that has a 64MP primary sensor, a set of 8MP sensors, and an additional 2MP sensor. Completing the spec-sheet is a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

    realme news smartphones
    Monday, June 8, 2020, 22:28 [IST]
