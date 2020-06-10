Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch Likely Slated For June 26 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched recently in the company's home market China. The device comes with an insane camera department with superior capabilities and features an impressive set of hardware to compliment the same. Last month, the Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the smartphone will be launched in India soon but there is no word regarding an official launch date.

Now, a report by 91mobiles has confirmed that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will be launched in India on June 26. The report confirms the same citing retail sources. We are yet to come across an official confirmation regarding the same along with its pricing and availability details.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Expected Price In India

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is available in the European market for 499 euros (approx. Rs. 41,000) for the variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space. The device is expected to be priced more aggressively in the country and could be priced under Rs. 30,000 as an effective replacement to the Realme X2 Pro.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications

To recall, the Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with 1080p resolution and a fast refresh rate 120Hz and 480 nits peak brightness. The display features a pill-shaped cutout to house the dual selfie camera sensors. Under its hood, the smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ flagship processor along with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space. Also, it flaunts a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and liquid cooling technology. In India, the device is expected to feature a different chipset.

For imaging, the Realme X3 SuperZoom makes use of a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP periscope lens with 60x zoom and a 2MP fourth macro lens. A 4200mAh battery powers the smartphone from within along with 30W fast-charging support.

What We Think

As of now, there is no word regarding when exactly the Realme X3 SuperZoom could be launched in India. Also, it remains to be seen if the Realme X3 and X3 Pro will hit the market sometime soon. Until then, we need to wait for the same as this upcoming Realme smartphone will be a mid-range camera prowess.

