Realme X50 5G Claimed To Charge Up To 70% In Just 30 Minutes

Realme is set to foray in the 5G smartphone segment with the launch of Realme X50 5G. The handset has been tipped to launch on January 5 by the company itself. And as is the case with most of the upcoming launches, the Realme X50 5G renders and specifications leaks have been pouring all over-the-web.

Realme X50 5G To Come With Enhanced Charging Speeds

The Realme X50 5G is now confirmed to feature an enhanced version of VOOC 4.0 fast charging. However, the company has not revealed any details on the battery specifications.

That said, the latest VOOC flash charge tech is claimed to deliver super-fast charging speeds that can refuel the handset from zero to 70 percent in just 30 minutes. Also, the company has noted that it will be using intelligent five-chip protection and real-time charge monitoring.

This will allow it to maintain a balance between the fast charging speed and safety. It only makes sense for the company to pack at least a 4,500 mAh battery to complement this fast charging speeds.

As for the expected hardware, Realme has already confirmed the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. This chipset has an integrated 5G modem for 5G connectivity and is likely to be accompanied by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The Realme X50 5G has recently leaked with a quad-camera module housing a 60MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor. Accompanying the primary camera is said to be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The handset is said to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The company is likely to ship the device with a waterdrop notch instead of punch-hole. The notch is said to be accommodated with a 32MP selfie camera.

