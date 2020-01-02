Realme X50 5G Pricing And Specifications Tipped Ahead Of January 7 Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is set to debut in the 5G smartphone segment with the launch of the Realme X50 5G. The handset is scheduled to arrive on January 7, 2020, but has been leaked numerous times online. The handset is confirmed to be a mid-range unit backed by the Snapdragon 765G processor. Now, some more details on its hardware have surfaced along with the expected pricing.

Realme X50 5G Expected Pricing

The Realme X50 5G new leaks via the courtesy of a Weibo post. The base model with 6GB RAM+ 128G storage is likely to be priced at RMB 2,199 which roughly translates to Rs. 22,506. The 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model is expected to cost RMB 2,499, while the 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage model is said to be available at RMB 2,799 (approx Rs. 25,576)

Realme X50 5G Leaked Hardware Details

The handset is said to flaunt a 6.67-inch display with a punch-hole housing the selfie camera. The JDI LCD panel is further said to offer 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate and be protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, it is already confirmed to pack an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor. The device will be available in 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage, 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and a 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage configurations. It is expected to run Android 10 OS wrapped around Color OS 7 UI.

Besides, the Realme X50 5G is expected to offer four rear cameras housing a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, a 13MP secondary sensor with 5x optical zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The handset is suggested to offer a dual-punch hole selfie camera module accommodating a 32MP primary camera (Samsung GD1 sensor). The primary selfie camera is likely to be paired with an 8MP sensor.

The Realme X50 5G will offer a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The device is expected to draw its fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery backed by 30W fast charging support.

